Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $828,000 in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $433.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $475.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $933,719.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,051.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,484 shares of company stock valued at $103,325,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.07.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

