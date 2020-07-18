Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Ecolab stock opened at $210.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.