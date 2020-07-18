Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

