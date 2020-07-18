Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

