Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,973 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

