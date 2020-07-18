Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.