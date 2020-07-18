New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

