Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

