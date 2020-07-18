Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.