Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

