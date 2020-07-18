Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

