Motco Sells 301 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,233.59. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

