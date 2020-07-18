Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

