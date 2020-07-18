Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 16,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Cfra lowered their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.