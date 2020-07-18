Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,203 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 150,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.