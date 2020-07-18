Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.93.

NOW stock opened at $421.81 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $430.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

