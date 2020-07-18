Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $156.28 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $157.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

