Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Welltower by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Welltower by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.23.

NYSE WELL opened at $50.99 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

