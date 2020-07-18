Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 341 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

TT stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

