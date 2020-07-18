Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,540 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

