Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Metlife stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

