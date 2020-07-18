5,456 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,456 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG opened at $49.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $68.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

