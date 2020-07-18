Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $2,156,762.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,882.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $219.57 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $289.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

