Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

