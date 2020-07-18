5,925 Shares in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cubic by 119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other Cubic news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.