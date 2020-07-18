TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 694,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.8% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

TJX stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

