Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.54. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.