Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $330,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

VGSH stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

