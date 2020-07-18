Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

