Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

