Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

