Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $125.11 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

