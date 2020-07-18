Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

