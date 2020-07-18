NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

