Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

