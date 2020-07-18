Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
NVIDIA Co. Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
NVIDIA Co. Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc.
Philip Morris International Inc. Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Philip Morris International Inc. Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report