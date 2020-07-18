Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $75.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
NVIDIA Co. Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
NVIDIA Co. Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc.
Philip Morris International Inc. Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Philip Morris International Inc. Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report