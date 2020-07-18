Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $75.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

