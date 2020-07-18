North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after acquiring an additional 402,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after acquiring an additional 258,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after buying an additional 289,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.87. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

