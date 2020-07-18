Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

