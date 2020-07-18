North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $118,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $77,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $246.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total value of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

