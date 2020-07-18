Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $91.48 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

