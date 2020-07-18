North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 19,725 Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Valvoline by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

