North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $402,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.