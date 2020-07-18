Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

