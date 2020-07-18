Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,951 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

