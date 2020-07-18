U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.