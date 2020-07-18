Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corning were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

