Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

