Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,043 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $155.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

