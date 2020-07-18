Welch & Forbes LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $246.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.