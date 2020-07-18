Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 181 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $246.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

